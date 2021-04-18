Live

Did Tesla X autopilot cause a crash?

A Tesla X driver claims his car accelerated on its own, forcing him to crash itself into a building. However, Tesla says the car was on "manual control", not "autopilot." CBS News' Josh Elliott has more details.
