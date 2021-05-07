Live

Devastating earthquake strikes Iran-Iraq border

The death toll climbed dramatically overnight after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook Iran and Iraq on Sunday. More than 330 people are confirmed dead, most of them in Iran, and about 4,000 others are hurt. Holly Williams reports.
