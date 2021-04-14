Democrats vie for Michigan delegates

Live

Both Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders covet a big win in the Michigan primary, where almost 150 delegates are at stake. The two Democratic candidates went head-to-head in a debate in Flint on Sunday night. Nancy Cordes reports.
