Democratic Sen. Van Hollen says he's "pleased" about Harris' statement on Netanyahu meeting Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, tells "Face the Nation" that although he thinks a potential Harris administration will "elements" of the same policy toward Israel, "but the question is how we succeed in achieving the elements of the policy … so I was pleased that after her meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Vice President has made a public statement, not a written statement, and she did it with clarity."