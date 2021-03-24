Live

Deadly fire tears through Rohingya refugee camp

At least 15 people have reportedly been killed by a blaze that tore through a sprawling refugee camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh. As CBS News' Ramy Inocencio reports, it's the fourth fire to hit the camp in recent months.
