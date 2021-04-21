Deadly earthquake strikes Italy

Live

The central Italian town of Amatrice stood for centuries, but was no match for a 6.3-magnitude quake. At least 159 people were killed, and rescuers are in a race against time to find survivors. Seth Doane has more.
