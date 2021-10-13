Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
How Conspiracy Theories "Infiltrated" The Wellness Community
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
William Shatner sets record in space with Blue Origin spaceflight
Watch Live: Boston mayoral debate
Americans are quitting in droves — and they're mostly women
Biden's Supreme Court commission nears end
Trump Justice Department official subpoenaed by January 6 committee
DOJ opens investigation into Texas juvenile facilities
Kaepernick says he's still training in hopes of NFL comeback
Most women, transgender inmates to be transferred out of Rikers
Man armed with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway: police
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Deadly bow and arrow attack in Norway
Norwegian police say at least five people were killed after a man began firing arrows at people near Oslo.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On