CVS curbside pickup could challenge Amazon The nation’s second-largest drugstore chain is launching what it hopes will be a convenient way to shop. CVS Express is already available in cities including Atlanta, Charlotte and San Francisco, and the chain plans to roll out the service to most of its stores by the end of 2016. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins “CBS This Morning” from San Francisco to explain how the service works and what it hopes to accomplish.