Cuomo refuses to resign as new allegations surface The New York State Senate's majority leader has joined the growing list of Democrats questioning how effectively Governor Andrew Cuomo can lead after two more of his former aides accused him of inappropriate behavior. A total of five women have now come forward against the three-term Democrat, who has denied any inappropriate touching and is refusing to step down. Josefa Velasquez, a Capitol reporter for The City, joined CBSN to discuss the latest allegations as well as the Justice Department's investigation into the state's reporting of nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.