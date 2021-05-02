Live

Watch CBSN Live

CTRL: How to protect your data

New tech detects "stingrays" -- devices that can secretly collect your private cellphone data. Ian Smith, a research scientist at the University of Washington, joins CBSN for a new segment called on how to protect your privacy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.