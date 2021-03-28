Live

Cristobal Veliz speaks from jail

Cristobal Veliz called "48 Hours" correspondent Troy Roberts from jail to proclaim his innocence in the murder of his brother-in-law Benji Novack. He blames Alejandro Garcia, Joel Gonzalez and other co-conspirators for the murder.
