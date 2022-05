Dr. Celine Gounder on spread of new Omicron subvariant, mask rules for travelers COVID-19 cases are rising again and the U.S. death toll is nearing one million. Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi to discuss the spread of a new Omicron subvariant and guidelines for travelers.