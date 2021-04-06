Live

Corgi goes crazy on carousel

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including a dog that couldn't be more merry on a merry-go-round and dad dancing at its very best. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
