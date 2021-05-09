Live

Cop fired after using slur during DUI arrest

Hartford, Connecticut police detective Robert Lanza was fired after being caught on camera using racial slurs during a drunken driving arrest, his department announced. Courtney Zieller of CBS affiliate WFSB-TV reports.
