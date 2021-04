Controversial new mammogram guidelines set later testing age For the first time in more than a decade, the American Cancer Society is recommending most women wait until age 45 to get a yearly mammogram. At age 55, they can switch to every two years. These new guidelines are fueling the debate on how best to fight the disease. Dr. Elisa Port, chief of breast surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the change.