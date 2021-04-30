Condi Rice on 2016 election, "Hamilton"

Live

In this preview of an interview to air on "Sunday Morning," host Jane Pauley asks former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to define the seminal events that have stirred the political consciousness of today's youth.
