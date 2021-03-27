Live

Watch CBSN Live

Cold front continues in Midwest

As homeless shelters in Denver fill up, the public library has become a daytime refuge for people who have nowhere else to go. In Minneapolis, freezing temperatures continue for the fourth straight day. Adriana Diaz and Jamie Yuccas report.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.