Coast Guard discovers missing teens' empty boat off Florida coast The search is still on for two 14-year-olds missing in Florida. Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen left Jupiter, Florida, on Friday, apparently on a fishing trip. The Coast Guard found their boat Sunday, dozens of miles offshore from Ponce de Leon Inlet, near Daytona Beach. One life jacket was in the boat. Vicente Arenas reports from Key Biscayne, Florida.