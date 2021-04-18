Live

Watch CBSN Live

Close friend remembers Muhammad Ali

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali is dead at 74. Author of "Running With The Champ" and longtime friend Tim Shanahan joins CBSN to share memories he shared with the champ and explains how Ali was as personable outside the ring as he was in it.
