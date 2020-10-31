Climate scientists gravely concerned about a second Trump term Scientists are calling the 2020 election a make-or-break moment for fighting climate change. That's because President Trump has rolled back or attempted to reverse hundreds of climate change initiatives and environmental protection policies in his four years in office. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli speaks with 15-year-old climate change activist Alexandria Villaseñor, climate scientist Michael Mann, and environmental activist Erin Brockovich about what four more years could mean for climate action.