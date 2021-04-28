Live

Watch CBSN Live

City program would offer work for panhandlers

The city of Portland, Maine, is considering a 36-week pilot program that would offer panhandlers a chance to work for $10.68 an hour cleaning up parks and doing other light labor, and connect them with social services.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.