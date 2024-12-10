Watch CBS News

Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson on "Dexter" prequel series

Actors Christian Slater and Patrick Gibson join "CBS Mornings" to talk about starring in the highly-anticipated prequel "Dexter: Original Sin." The series takes place 15 years before audiences first met Dexter from the original award-winning series starring Michael C. Hall. It follows young Dexter, played by Gibson, as he evolves from college student to serial killing vigilante. Slater stars as Dexter's father, a homicide detective who teaches his son an ethical code for killing.
