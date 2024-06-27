Children starving to death in Gaza, Netanyahu says part of Rafah operation could soon end Conditions in Gaza are continuing to deteriorate with aid groups saying at least 35 children have died from famine in the enclave. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a phase of the IDF's operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah could soon end with troops possibly being redeployed to Israel's border with Lebanon where strikes have been exchanged with Hezbollah. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has more.