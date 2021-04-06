Live

Child gets double hand transplant

In the first case of its kind, doctors in Philadelphia have successfully completed a double hand and forearm transplant on a child. Meg Oliver talks to Dr. Jamie Levine, a pediatric plastic surgeon at NYU Langone Medical Center.
