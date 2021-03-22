Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chef Shaun Hergatt on THE Dish

Award-winning executive chef Shaun Hergatt opened his restaurant Juni less than a year ago, and it has been named best new restaurant by "Esquire Magazine." Hergatt stopped in to "CBS This Morning Saturday" to show off some summer recipes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.