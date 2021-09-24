Free CBS News App
How Conspiracy Theories "Infiltrated" The Wellness Community
Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot
Gunman in deadly supermarket shooting identified as 29-year-old vendor
Massive migrant encampment in Del Rio cleared out
Hurricane Sam forecast to rapidly intensify in the Atlantic
Michael K. Williams died of accidental overdose, medical examiner says
Liz Cheney discusses her re-election prospects on "60 Minutes"
11 charged in death of Virginia Commonwealth University student
Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID tests
Biden urges passage of two key bills amid legislative "stalemate"
CDC chief expands COVID booster shot recommendation
The CDC director expanded who is eligible for a Pfizer booster shot. Anyone 65 and older, those who are an increased risk for exposure or have high-risk conditions are among the eligible. Omar Villafranca has more.
