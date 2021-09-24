Live

Watch CBSN Live

CDC chief expands COVID booster shot recommendation

The CDC director expanded who is eligible for a Pfizer booster shot. Anyone 65 and older, those who are an increased risk for exposure or have high-risk conditions are among the eligible. Omar Villafranca has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.