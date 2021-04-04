Live

#CBSNBusiness: June 2, 2015

Takata to replace chemical in its faulty airbags, AMC and Regal movie theaters face an investigation, and KFC is suing three marketing companies. CBS News Moneywatch's Jill Wagner joins CBSN with the day's business and money headlines.
