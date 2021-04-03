Live

Watch CBSN Live

CBS unveils new primetime lineup

As CBS announces plans for next season, fans will be happy to hear popular shows like "NCIS" and "Criminal Minds" will be coming back, and there are also some exciting new additions. Hena Daniels reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.