Can mass shootings spread like a disease? Last Sunday's massacre at a Texas church is just the latest in a recent series of mass shootings. Of the five deadliest shootings in modern U.S history, three have taken place in the last two years and two in just the last two months, which has some suggesting mass killings can actually catch on like an epidemic. Senior editor for The Atlantic, Derek Thompson, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how media coverage of mass shootings could play a role in inciting more violence.