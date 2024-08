Can Kamala Harris win over Republican voters? Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign is hoping to win over Republican voters who oppose the reelection of former President Donald Trump through a new program called "Republicans for Harris." The campaign has revealed several simultaneous endorsements for the vice president from high-profile Republicans across the U.S. Former Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia is one of the Republicans crossing the political aisle, and he joins "America Decides" to discuss.