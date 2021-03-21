Live

Watch CBSN Live

Camp Pendleton blaze prompts new evacuations

A fire near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton flared up again Friday, threatening homes and prompting new evacuations. But calm winds helped firefighters gain an edge on other fires in and around San Diego County. Ben Tracy reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.