Bumble CEO on sexual harassment: "Enough is enough" An untold number of women have posted "me too" online and revealed deeply intimate experiences of sexual abuse and harassment. The CEO of social platform Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, says the digital harassment she experienced ultimately influenced her business model. Wolfe, who was a co-founder of Tinder, made headlines in 2014 when she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the mobile app company.