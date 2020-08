Bruce Dern steps into the spotlight After a five-decade career, Bruce Dern has a reputation for being one of the classic character actors (and scene-stealers) of his generation. Now at age 77, he is finally in the spotlight -- and generating Oscar buzz -- for his lead performance in the new film, "Nebraska." Lee Cowan journeyed to Nebraska with Dern to talk about the actor's long career, his famous family, and his greatest passion.