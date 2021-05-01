Live

Watch CBSN Live

Brooklyn's New Lab, a high-tech laboratory

After 150 years of churning out military ships, the Brooklyn Navy Yard was scuttled in the 1960s. But today it's been reborn as a hub of high-tech startups. Jim Axelrod checked out some of the intriguing creations of entrepreneurs at New Lab.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.