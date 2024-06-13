Breaking down the Supreme Court's mifepristone abortion pill ruling The Supreme Court decided unanimously Thursday to toss a challenge to the availability of the mifepristone abortion pill, preserving access to the drug. The decision is based on procedural grounds and does not prevent future cases over access to the drug. CBS News' Jessica Levinson, Shawna Mizelle and Jan Crawford had more on the ruling. And for analysis of the decision, CBS News was joined by University of Texas at Austin professor of law Elizabeth Sepper and Dr. Ushma Upadhyay, a professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at UCSF.