Live

Watch CBSN Live

Breaking down the RNC roll call vote process

The roll call voting process begins tonight at the Republican National Convention -- but how does it work? CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto and former communications director for the Huckabee campaign Hogan Gidley join CBSN to explain.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.