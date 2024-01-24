Watch CBS News

Breaking down the New Hampshire primary results

CBS News projects former President Donald Trump will win the New Hampshire Republican primary. Major Garrett, Robert Costa, Ed O'Keefe, Caitlin Huey-Burns, Nidia Cavazos, Olivia Rinaldi and Taurean Small have the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.