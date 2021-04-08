Live

Watch CBSN Live

“Boring” Donald Trump?

Ron Brownstein of the National Journal, Michael Gerson of the Washington Post, Jamelle Bouie of Slate Magazine and CBS News Contributor Peggy Noonan discuss GOP frontrunner Donald Trump’s lackluster performance in the second GOP debate.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.