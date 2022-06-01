Border protection agent hailed as hero in aftermath of Uvalde school shooting As the city of Uvalde, Texas mourns and struggles to understand the actions of law enforcement during that shooting, stories of heroism are emerging. Jacob Albarado is a Customs and Border Protection agent who was off-duty that day, but rushed to Robb Elementary School to save his wife and daughter and assist in the evacuation of dozens of other students. He joined CBS News to discuss his heroic actions on that tragic day.