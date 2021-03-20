Live

Watch CBSN Live

Boomers, millennials face generational showdown

According to author Paul Taylor, the American of the future will look nothing like the past. Taylor joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss his new book “The Next America: Boomers, millennials, and the Looming Generational Showdown.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.