Boeing Starliner finally launches and other top headlines Here are some of the top headlines of the day, including Boeing's first ever launch of astronauts aboard the Starliner capsule bound for the International Space Station, a look at how President Biden's new order restricting asylum claims is impacting immigration processing on the U.S.-Mexico border, and why a controversial congestion pricing plan in New York City is being postponed indefinitely. Mark Strassmann, Lilia Luciano and Elijah Westbrook report.