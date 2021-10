Blue Origin crew, including "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, on this week's rocket launch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is launching its second human flight on the New Shepard rocket this week. Crew members actor William Shatner, Blue Origin VP of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, and health care entrepreneur Glen de Vries join "CBS Mornings" to discuss their upcoming trip to the edge of space.