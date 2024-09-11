Blinken visits Kyiv with U.K. counterpart in show of support Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British counterpart traveled to Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv on Wednesday. The visit comes as Ukrainian officials seek permission to strike deep inside Russian territory using American-made weapons. The U.S. has so far resisted those requests out of concern it could escalate the conflict. Seth Jones, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins to discuss.