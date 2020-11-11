Election Live Updates
Full Election Results
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Secretary Mike Pompeo
Coronavirus Updates
Minnesota COVID
Las Vegas Documentary
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
2020 Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden pause to mark Veterans Day
Georgia secretary of state announces hand recount of presidential race
Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida braces for second hit
Watch Live: Officials across U.S. give COVID updates as cases surge
Texas Lt. Governor offers $1 million reward for "voter fraud" tips
Parents of U.K. teen killed by American driver find "hope" in Biden
Japanese official slams Trump "dictatorship," deletes tweet
Hong Kong ousts 4 pro-democracy lawmakers, so the rest vow to quit
CBS News' Full Election Results
2020 Elections
Live Updates: Trump marks Veterans Day in first appearance since Biden win
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
A first-hand look at ballot counting in Pennsylvania
Pompeo declines to say Biden has won presidential election
Biden team considering legal options if Trump keeps stalling
Republicans add record number of women to Congress
What is the GSA, and what role does it play in the transition?
Trump begins raising money for his new political action committee
Stacey Abrams: We helped change "trajectory of the nation"
Cheri Bustos won't seek second term as DCCC chair after Dems lose seats
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Blessing Omakwu on religion as a power source
Blessing Omakwu, deputy director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of The She Tank, discussed religion as a power source at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue