Black student enrollment falls at Harvard, more schools after Supreme Court ends affirmative action Harvard University reported that students identifying as Black made up 14% of this year's freshman class, compared with 18% in 2023. Some other top schools also reported falls in Black student enrollment. The Supreme Court ruled that race-conscious university admissions policies were unconstitutional in 2023. Anemona Hartocollis, a national reporter for The New York Times, joins CBS News to discuss the change.