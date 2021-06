Biden pushes infrastructure plan in Wisconsin President Biden was in Wisconsin on Tuesday to push the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure deal reached with Democratic and GOP senators last week. Meanwhile, Democrats are still planning to move forward on their own, larger package that addresses other priorities like child care and education using the budget reconciliation process. Skyler Henry reports from the White House. Then, Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington state joins CBSN's Nancy Chen to discuss that and more.