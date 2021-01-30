Download The CBS News App
What it would take to reach 1 million COVID vaccinations a day
Coverage of the new administration
White House chief of staff on COVID relief, vaccine rollout
How Congress can use budget reconciliation to pass a COVID bill
Biden signs executive actions on abortion policy, health care access
Biden to end pandemic limits on immigrant visas, top adviser says
Progressives push Biden to back recurring stimulus checks
Biden administration facing pressure after China's treatment of Uighurs ruled genocide
"It's time to act": Biden rolls out new actions on climate change
Biden's school reopening goal is silent on high schools
Biden continues push for new coronavirus relief plan
President Biden is continuing to urge Republicans to endorse his new coronavirus relief plan. Republicans, however, are concerned about $1.9 trillion price tag. Christina Ruffini reports.
