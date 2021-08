Biden administration to continue migrant expulsions under Title 42 The Biden administration says it will continue using a Trump-era policy to expel migrants and asylum-seekers from entering the U.S., citing concerns over the coronavirus Delta variant. Meanwhile, a federal watchdog is now investigating allegations of abuse at an army base used to house migrant children. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.