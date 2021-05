Biden unveils $6 trillion budget proposal President Biden has released his 2022 fiscal year budget proposal. It calls for $6 trillion in government spending, but many Republicans believe it would create a major deficit. Meantime, Republican senators on Friday also blocked the appointment of a bipartisan commission to examine the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini reports. Then, political reporter Grace Segers joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.