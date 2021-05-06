Live

Watch CBSN Live

Beth Mowins makes NFL history

Beth Mowins made history behind the microphone as the first woman in 30 years to call an NFL game. CBS News' Reena Ninan sat down for a one-on-one interview with Mowins after she made TV and NFL history.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.